High-speed Train 20 will replace Railways’ Rajdhani Express

Country’s first engine-less train ‘Train 18’, developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) after flagging off ceremony, in Chennai. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: After the successful roll-out of the high-speed Train 18, Indian Railways will now turn its focus on Train 20.

Train 20, the next generation sleeper class trains that will replace the Rajdhani Express trains on the network, is expected to be rolled out by 2020.

Here are some key things to know about Train 20.

1. The high-speed train is being developed in the Make in India programme.

2. Train 20 will be developed at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

3. Train 20, which will replace the Rajdhani Express trains, will stay true to its name and be launched in 2020.

4. Train 20 will have an aluminium body. Till now, Indian Railways made use of steel to manufacture its coaches.

5. The fully air-conditioned train, driven by a self-propulsion module, has the potential of becoming the country’s fastest train.

6. The engine-less Train 20 will be a high-speed train set, capable of attaining a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

7. Fitted with CCTV cameras, Train 20 will have diffused lighting, automatic doors and footsteps, besides a GPS-based passenger information system.

8. Unlike the AC chair car, Train 20 will have next-generation sleeper cars.

India’s first engine-less high-speed train, Train 18, was rolled out on Monday by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. The 16-coach train set was built at a cost of Rs 100 crore. This is India’s first long-distance train without a separate locomotive (engine) and was flagged off at the ICF premises by Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani. It would undergo trials in the coming months, ICF officials said.