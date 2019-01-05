Indian Railways plans to build first vertical-lift bridge. Here’s how it will look

Pamban bridge uses ‘Scherzer’ rolling lift technology in which the bridge opens up horizontally. Photo: iStock

Indian Railways is all set to build country’s first vertical-lift bridge connecting Rameswaram to mainland India. Replacing the 104-year-old Pamban Bridge, the new vertical-lift bridge will allow ships and steamers to pass through without any hindrance. The two-kilometre-long bridge will cost Rs 250 crore and is expected to be ready in next four years.

Here’s all you need to know about the first vertical-lift bridge:

1) The new bridge will have a 63-metre stretch which will lift up while remaining parallel to the deck to allow access to the ships. It will have 100 spans of 18.3 metre and one navigational span of 63 metre.

Ever seen a moving bridge? The Pamban Sea-Bridge that connects Rameshwaram with mainland India will soon have vertical lift span technology to allow the cross-navigation of vessels pic.twitter.com/Z2W8vruokG — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 28, 2018

2) The existing bridge is 2,058 metre long and has been used for more than 100 years. Since it has been almost non-operational for the last few years, Indian Railways has planned the new vertical bridge.

3) India’s first vertical-lift bridge will be three-metre higher than the existing bridge with navigational air clearance of 22 metre above sea level.

4) Pamban bridge uses ‘Scherzer’ rolling lift technology in which the bridge opens up horizontally. In the new bridge, a 63-metre section will lift vertically upwards remaining parallel to the deck. It will be done using sensors at each end, an official told PTI.

5) The entire bridge including navigational span will be designed keeping in mind the Indian Railways’ electrification plan, according to PTI.

Photo: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal

6) The existing bridge is being manually operated. However, the new bridge will have electro-mechanical controlled systems which will be interlocked with train control systems, according to an official.

With inputs from PTI