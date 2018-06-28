Private weather forecasters lack viable business models

Monsoon prediction itself is more of a chase for ‘status’, an attempt to show they belong to the big league. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: After a brief greeting, the first sentence which comes out of the mouth of private weather forecaster Skymet’s chief executive officer (CEO) Jatin Singh is this: “The monsoon is more forecastable than it is made out to be. It doesn’t take too much to make a guess…”

Set up in the immediate aftermath of Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) failure in 2002 to warn the country in advance of an impending monsoon failure, Skymet styles itself as the country’s largest private forecaster and has managed to convince investors that there is a space in India for weather companies.

That space opened up particularly in the mid-2000s but after the entry of a handful of new players—like Skymet, Express Weather and Weather Risk. However, the available market seems to have been crowded out already. “That’s because, in India, people do not pay for forecast. And they won’t until accuracy improves. But the investment required for a new private player is high,” said Sonu Agrawal, CEO of Weather Risk.

What private firms do to shore up their bottom-line is offer niche services to power, banking and insurance companies. If the monsoon is delayed, for example, Singh says, “You can actually see the irrigation load going up in Maharashtra or Madhya Pradesh. We make dynamic power usage predictions 15 days in advance so that companies can prepare for this load. The same is true for heat waves too.”

The other big clients for private forecasters are in the banking and insurance sector. An estimated ₹30,000 crore gets collected each year as crop insurance premiums, for example.

Monsoon prediction itself is more of a chase for “status”, an attempt to show they belong to the big league. “Our presence has made them (IMD) come out of their comfort zone,” Singh says. “They now take risks in putting out a forecast. In most cases, I am only applying IMD knowledge and research, which they are not applying,” he adds. But Skymet also has made its fair share of mistakes, going off the mark significantly in 2015. “We have learned from our failure. We will try to be more often right than wrong,” Singh says. Incidentally, that is exactly what the IMD says too sometimes. Predicting the monsoon is not where the private sector may be able to sustain a business model in the near term, since it is hard to compete with the size and reach of IMD, Agrawal of Weather Risk says. The real action would shift to consumers as Internet penetration expands and the need for niche solutions increases.