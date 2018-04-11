Kumar Vishwas loses AAP’s trust in Rajasthan

Aam Aadmi Party founding member Kumar Vishwas. AAP is looking to contest elections to Rajasthan’s 200-seat assembly, whose term ends on 20 January. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday removed founding member Kumar Vishwas as the convener of its Rajasthan unit and made party treasurer Deepak Bajpai in-charge to strengthen the organizational structure of the party in the state ahead of assembly elections due early next year.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the political affairs committee (PAC), the highest decision-making body of the party, two days ago but was announced on Wednesday. Vishwas is also a member of the PAC but claimed he was not part of the meeting.

“Deepak Bajpai will be the in-charge of the assembly elections in Rajasthan. He will be working on strengthening the organization, making election strategies and prepare a list of candidates which will be presented in front of the PAC. Kumar Vishwas was not able to devote time for election preparations due to his preoccupations,” AAP national spokesperson Ashutosh said.

AAP is looking to contest elections to Rajasthan’s 200-seat assembly, whose term ends on 20 January.

“The party has decided that the AAP will contest the assembly elections in Rajasthan with full force. For that the candidate selection process has also begun and some people have been identified,” Ashutosh told a press conference.

Ashutosh said the people of Rajasthan are looking for a third option since the previous governments led by the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have not worked for the development of the state.

The decision to remove Vishwas from the post has once again brought to the fore the rift within AAP as Vishwas was made AAP’s Rajasthan convener in May last year to avert a similar crisis in the party.

Vishwas was annoyed that he was not given enough party responsibility in the decision-making.

PTI contributed to this story.