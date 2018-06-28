Anshu Prakash case: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia may face charges
Delhi police is set to file a charge sheet against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for criminal conspiracy in the alleged assault of chief secretary Anshu Prakash
New Delhi: In what could spell fresh trouble for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, the Delhi police is set to file a charge sheet against the two for criminal conspiracy in the alleged assault of chief secretary Anshu Prakash, said people familiar with the development.
A case had also been registered in February against seven other MLAs from Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Anshu Prakash was allegedly manhandled at a late night meeting at Kejriwal’s residence, on 19 February.
In his complaint with Delhi police, Prakash had alleged that he was beaten by two AAP legislators in Kejriwal’s presence. The Delhi police, as part of its investigation into the matter, had interrogated Kejriwal on two occasions and had searched his residence.
“Delhi Police PROs are very excited on the charge sheet against Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. Will do well to tell the world what is the offence made out against them. Fate of the charge sheet in the court of law would also hopefully be reported with the same vigour,” Nagendar Sharma, the official spokesperson of the Delhi government, tweeted.
Earlier this month, the party had alleged that Prakash and several other IAS officers had not attended meetings since then. Subsequently, Kejriwal and his ministers had spent nine days protesting against the alleged boycott by the Delhi bureaucracy at lieutenant governor Anil Baijal’s residence.
