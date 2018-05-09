Congress, BJP spar over voter ID cards found in Bengaluru flat

BJP leaders outside the EC office in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party in Karnataka have locked horns over the discovery of 9,896 electors’ photo identity cards by the Election Commission (EC) at a private apartment in Bengaluru late on Tuesday, with both alleging foul play by the other ahead of Saturday’s assembly polls.

Both parties held hectic parleys in New Delhi and met EC officials. While the Congress filed a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner alleging the BJP was involved in “fabricating, concocting and enacting fake midnight drama” over the discovery, the BJP claimed it was the Congress that carried out this violation, threatening democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed four rallies across Karnataka on Wednesday, accused the Congress of trying to rig the upcoming polls.

“The people of Karnataka should resolve never to forgive such a party and come out to vote in massive numbers to uproot it and its ecosystem. Congress is indulging in all kinds of malpractices over the fear of a crushing defeat,” Modi said.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka, Sanjiv Kumar, said that the apartment belonged to a Manjula Nanjamuri and allegedly rented to a man he identified as Rakesh. The Congress alleged that Rakesh is a BJP worker, who contested the 2015 Bengaluru city council elections while the BJP said he was a close associate of Rajarajeshwari Nagar legislator Munirathna.

The Congress, in its complaint submitted in Delhi, also alleged distribution of money by BJP candidates and misuse of the income tax department by the Union government to raid and intimidate Congress candidates.

The BJP has also demanded countermanding of the elections at Rajarajeshwari Nagar after the discovery. “Congress’ philosophy seems to be “when there are no real voters to vote for it, create fake voters,” Prakash Javedekar said on Wednesday.

In a private complaint, Ramesh Babu, a senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader, requested the EC to postpone the election process in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency, adding that Munirathna was directly involved in the incident. Babu alleged that the legislator was in possession of 30,000 more original and duplicate voter cards.

The CEO said that there were five laptops and one printer in the house and a trunk full of counterfoil strips resembling the acknowledgement slips of form 6, used for new addition of names onto the electoral rolls. “These may be numbering around a lakh,” the CEO said, adding that there was a need to further investigate the case.