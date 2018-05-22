Legal experts from India, 7 other countries to participate in anti-terror meet in Pakistan

Members of the Indian delegation at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Beijing on Tuesday.Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Legal experts from eight countries, including India, are to take part in a regional anti-terrorism meet hosted by Pakistan later this week. The meet will focus on terrorist threats facing the region and brainstorm ways to boost counter-terrorism cooperation, a statement from the Pakistan foreign office said on Tuesday.

Pakistan is hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation–Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (SCO-RATS) legal experts meeting from 23-25 May in Islamabad —the first meet of the grouping to be hosted by Islamabad since Pakistan and India joined the SCO last year. India has not immediately commented on the Pakistani statement.

“The government of Pakistan is pleased to welcome delegations from SCO member states to Islamabad,” a statement from the Pakistan foreign office said.

“Legal experts from the eight member states, namely China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan, as well as representatives of the SCO-RATS executive committee, will participate in the meeting,” the Pakistan statement said.

“The legal experts will discuss terrorist threats facing the region and ways and means to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation between SCO member states,” the statement said. “Pakistan supports SCO’s efforts for regional cooperation in fighting terrorism, drug trafficking and organised crime.”

Bilateral engagement between India and Pakistan has been at a standstill since 2013 when dialogue between the two sides was frozen. Many attempts since to revive the bilateral dialogue have not yielded any results.

India says Pakistan supports terrorism against India in Kashmir and other parts of the country, a charge that Pakistan denies.