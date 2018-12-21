Rajinikanth to launch television channel

Rajinikanth announced his political entry in December last year. Photo: Mint

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth, who announced his political entry in December last year and is yet to float his party, is planning to launch his own television channel. V.M. Sudhakar, a senior functionary of the Rajini Makkal Mandram and a long time associate of the actor has approached the Trademark Registry to register trademarks in the name of Superstar TV, Rajini TV and Thalaivar TV.

In a letter, the 69-year old actor confirmed about the applications filed in the name of Sudhakar.

“I, R. Rajinikanth have no objection to use my name, photo on the logo and label. I request the registrar to process the application to next level,” the actor said in a letter signed and addressed to the registrar of trademarks.

Another senior functionary close to Rajinikanth also confirmed the efforts taken by the members of the Rajini Makkal Mandram to launch the television channel.

On 31 December last year, more than two decades after first dropping hints that he might enter politics, Rajinikanth announced that he would soon launch a party that would engage in “spiritual politics”. The party would contest all 234 seats in the next assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, slated to be held in 2021, he had said.

A year on, the actor is yet to launch a party, though the Rajini Makkal Madram — a forerunner to the political party — has been engaged in strengthening his cadre base by restructuring his fan clubs and appointing secretaries at the district levels. Even this was beset with problems, with office-bearers being constantly removed and appointed, drawing a lot of criticism.

