Indian Air Force chopper crash-lands in J&K, passengers and crew safe

Representational image. The two passengers and two crew members on board the military chopper were safe. Photo: AFP

New Delhi:A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force crash-landed in Natha Top in Jammu and Kashmir soon after it took off on a routine sortie on Wednesday morning, officials said in New Delhi.

The two passengers and two crew members on board the military chopper were safe, they said.

The helicopter was on a routine sortie from Jammu when it crash-landed at the Natha Top helipad around 9.50 am, the officials said.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.