Indian Air Force chopper crash-lands in J&K, passengers and crew safe
The Cheetah helicopter was on a routine sortie from Jammu when it crash-landed at the Natha Top helipad around 9.50 am, officials said
Last Published: Wed, May 23 2018. 04 07 PM IST
New Delhi:A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force crash-landed in Natha Top in Jammu and Kashmir soon after it took off on a routine sortie on Wednesday morning, officials said in New Delhi.
The two passengers and two crew members on board the military chopper were safe, they said.
The helicopter was on a routine sortie from Jammu when it crash-landed at the Natha Top helipad around 9.50 am, the officials said.
A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.
First Published: Wed, May 23 2018. 04 07 PM IST
