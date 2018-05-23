 Indian Air Force chopper crash-lands in J&K, passengers and crew safe - Livemint
Indian Air Force chopper crash-lands in J&K, passengers and crew safe

The Cheetah helicopter was on a routine sortie from Jammu when it crash-landed at the Natha Top helipad around 9.50 am, officials said
Last Published: Wed, May 23 2018. 04 07 PM IST
PTI
Representational image. The two passengers and two crew members on board the military chopper were safe. Photo: AFP
New Delhi:A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force crash-landed in Natha Top in Jammu and Kashmir soon after it took off on a routine sortie on Wednesday morning, officials said in New Delhi.

The two passengers and two crew members on board the military chopper were safe, they said.

The helicopter was on a routine sortie from Jammu when it crash-landed at the Natha Top helipad around 9.50 am, the officials said.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

First Published: Wed, May 23 2018. 04 07 PM IST
