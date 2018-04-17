 Andhra Pradesh witnesses bandh over special status demand - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics

Andhra Pradesh witnesses bandh over special status demand

The ruling TDP opposed the Andhra Pradesh bandh, which was called by Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samiti and supported by opposition parties including the YSR Congress
Last Published: Tue, Apr 17 2018. 12 44 AM IST
Yunus Y. Lasania
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. File photo: Mint
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. File photo: Mint

Hyderabad: Shops and establishments remained shut and vehicles stayed off the roads in Andhra Pradesh on Monday following a shutdown called by Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samiti (PHSS), a non-political organization formed to demand special category status for the state.

The ruling Telugu Desam Party-led by chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had opposed the bandh, which was, however, supported by opposition parties including the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The decision to observe a bandh was taken at an all-party meeting called by PHSS, excluding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the TDP.

Even Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses were off the roads.

YSRCP legislator G. Srikanth Reddy said the response had exceeded expectations.

The demand for special category status strengthened after the union budget. After the TDP protested for not fulfilling promises made to the state, YSRCP and other parties began asking for SCS. The TDP also joined the chorus.

A similar bandh was held earlier in March, on a call by the Left parties. That was successful as well. Prior to this, YSRCP MPs also resigned from Parliament on the last day of the budget session and sat on a hunger strike in New Delhi, which finally ended with them being shifted to the hospital for treatment.

First Published: Tue, Apr 17 2018. 12 44 AM IST
Topics: Andhra Pradesh bandh TDP N Chandrababu Naidu YSR Congress BJP

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »