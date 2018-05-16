Karnataka: Congress moves Supreme Court against governor’s invite to BJP to form govt

Abhishek Manu Singhvi has met the Supreme Court registrar to take forward the process to hear the ‘urgent petition’ against Karnataka governor’s invite to the BJP to form the government. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday night moved the Supreme Court against Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to invite BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa to form the state government.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the party has sought a hearing on its petition challenging the governor’s decision tonight itself. “We have filed a petition before the Supreme Court and have urged the registrar to allow hearing on it tonight itself,” Singhvi said, adding that immediate hearing has been sought as the matter was very serious.

On Wednesday evening, Vala invited Yeddyurappa to form the government and take oath as chief minister on Thursday. He also asked Yeddyurappa to seek a vote of confidence within 15 days of assuming office.

Singhvi, who has been assigned the task to lead Congress’s legal challenge against Vala’s decision, met the Supreme Court registrar to take forward the process to hear the “urgent petition”.

The petition is being assigned to a judge for its early hearing, said people close to the development. They said the urgent hearing has been sought on Wednesday night itself as Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in was taking place as early as 9 am on Thursday.

The Congress has termed the move to form a BJP government in Karnataka as “illegal and against the law and unconstitutional. “Calling an immoral and illegal government to be sworn in as an illegitimate child cannot sustain the scrutiny of constitution or the test of law,” Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference.