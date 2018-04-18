BJP’s Telangana unit awaiting game plan for assembly elections

When Amit Shah was in Telangana in May, there was talk of the BJP planning to seriously contest the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. Photo: HT

Hyderabad: Even as the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Congress and other parties gear up for the 2019 assembly elections in the state, the Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Telangana unit is still waiting for a game plan, thanks to its central leadership being busy with assembly elections in other states and bypolls.

BJP national president Amit Shah, who made a three-day visit to Telangana in May last year, is yet to return to finalize the election strategy. His visit has been pending since last October.

“We were expecting some kind of directions from our central leadership, as we have been waiting for a long time. Chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has met West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and Janata Dal (Secular) chief H.D Deve Gowda for this third front idea,” said a BJP functionary, who asked not to be identified.

When Shah was in Telangana in May, there was talk of the BJP planning to seriously contest the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, which is currently represented by All India Majilis-e-Ittihadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi. Shah had visited parts of Nalgonda district as part of his tour.

“Prior to Karnataka elections, there was the Gujarat state polls, so we understand the importance of it, and why the central leadership will be busy. There is some kind of disappointment (in the party),” added the BJP functionary.

The BJP has five MLA seats in the 119-member assembly. The TRS has more than 90 MLAs, thanks to defections from the Congress and other opposition parties. It had won 63 seats in the 2014 assembly elections.

A. Rakesh Reddy, BJP spokesperson denied his party’s cadre are feeling disappointed. He added that the party has been continuing various programmes in the state, highlighting the failure of the TRS.