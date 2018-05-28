Energy, trade on menu as Iran foreign minister meets Sushma Swaraj

Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj (R) and Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif (R). Indian interests in the Iran nuclear deal revolve around possible US sanctions that would once again slow down the development of the Chabahar port.

New Delhi: Seemingly unmindful of US threats to re-impose sanctions on Tehran following the US pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal, India and Iran on Monday discussed cooperation in areas decided during a visit by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in February.

Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif reviewed bilateral ties during a quick visit to New Delhi by the latter, an Indian foreign ministry statement said.

“The two sides positively assessed the implementation of decisions taken during the visit of President Rouhani to India. These included bilateral cooperation in the areas of connectivity, energy, trade and promotion of people to people contacts,” the statement said.

“Foreign minister Zarif briefed about the discussions that Iran has undertaken with parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (2015 Iran nuclear deal) following the US decision to withdraw from the agreement,” the statement said.

Swaraj on her part conveyed that “all parties to the agreement should engage constructively for peaceful resolution of the issues that have arisen with respect to the Agreement,” it said.

Indian interests in the Iran nuclear deal revolve around possible US sanctions that would once again slow down the development of the Chabahar port that New Delhi is trying to develop as an entry point to landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia.

India is also wary of US sanctions affecting its oil imports from Iran, one of its closest sources. Sanctions imposed by the Obama administration, targeting financial institutions dealing with Iran, had forced India to cuts its imports from Tehran.

Earlier, Swaraj told reporters India would only abide by sanctions imposed by the United Nations and not those imposed by any other country, such as ones announced by the US against Iran.

US President Donald Trump this month withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and ordered the reimposition of sanctions against Iran that were suspended under the 2015 accord.