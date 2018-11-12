50 countries vow to fight cybercrime - US, Russia and China don’t
Last Published: Mon, Nov 12 2018. 07 24 PM IST
Paris: Fifty nations and over 150 tech companies are pledging to do more to fight criminal activity on the internet, including interference in elections and hate speech. But the United States, Russia and China are not among them.
The group of governments and companies pledge in a signed document to work together to prevent malicious activities like online censorship and the theft of trade secrets.
The declaration released Monday is supported by EU countries, Japan and Canada as well as tech giants Facebook, Google and Microsoft, among others.
French President Emmanuel Macron had pushed for the initiative, whose unveiling comes a day after dozens of world leaders gathered in Paris on Sunday for the centenary of the end of World War One.
First Published: Mon, Nov 12 2018. 07 24 PM IST
