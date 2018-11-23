Trump, Xi signal readiness for trade talks ahead of G-20 meeting

US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters

Beijing: US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have indicated they’re both ready for a highly anticipated meeting at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina next week.

The world’s biggest economies have been engaged in an escalating trade war that is starting to have a greater impact on financial markets and global growth.

Also read: Opinion | How India should play the trade war

On Thursday, Trump told reporters that China wants to make a deal “very badly” after his administration placed tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

China “wants to make a deal and we’re very happy with that,” Trump said. “I’m very prepared, I’ve been preparing for it all my life.”

On Friday in Beijing, top Chinese officials briefed on Xi’s upcoming travels, including the November 30-December 1 G-20 in Buenos Aires where he’ll meet with Trump. Xi’s trip will include stops in Spain, Portugal, and Panama. They didn’t name any officials who would accompany Xi.

Also read: Opinion | How Donald Trump is helping China

Also read: WTO says G20 curbs affect $481 billion of trade

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.