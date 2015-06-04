How households headed by women differ from those headed by men
A dissection of a Census 2011 dataset on households headed by women show significant differences in composition and structure than those headed by men
A dissection of a Census 2011 dataset released last week on households headed by women show significant differences in composition and structure than those headed by men. Many of these differences show just why life is harder for households headed by women.
First Published: Thu, Jun 04 2015. 09 05 AM IST
Topics: households India Women Sex ratio Men
