Karnataka govt nominates 2 representatives to Cauvery board

Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday said that it had nominated two representatives from the state to the Cauvery Management Authority (CMA) even though it continues to protest the decision to set up the board which would, in effect, take control of the dams in the state and monitor the release of the river water to other stakeholders.

Rakesh Singh, principal secretary of water resources and H.L. Prasanna of the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd will be the two nominees, D.K.Shivakumar, Karnataka’s major irrigation minister said.

The nominations come amid protests by Karnataka who are resisting attempts to form the authority that would take control of the state’s dams and monitor the release of Cauvery water after the Supreme Court verdict in the century old case.

“On June 22, nine persons were notified to the authority, without consulting us,” Shivakumar said. He added that the state was still exploring legal options and the move to nominate representatives was to highlight the injustice to the state and contain further damage.

Karnataka chief minister H.D.Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he has convened an all party meeting to discuss the state’s next course of action.

The CM, at a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought up the issue and asked for a discussion on the subject in both Houses of the Parliament.

Kumaraswamy, a week earlier, had said the proposed Cauvery water management authority should not dictate which crops the state must cultivate.

He had also written to the PM last week stating that any attempt to impose restrictions on farmers about the type of crop they can grow “would, without an element of doubt, invite strong protests from the farming community, leading to serious law and order problems”.

In May, the SC had accepted a draft scheme by the Centre to establish a Cauvery management authority, which will govern the river water distribution between Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry. The functions of the authority would be to ensure effective implementation of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s 2007 order, along with the modifications made to it by the SC in February.

In the century-old case, the SC had directed that Karnataka would have to release 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water to Tamil Nadu, against the earlier 192tmcft.