Nirmala Sitharaman says no repeat of Doklam crisis

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman herself is expected to travel to China next month. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman has ruled out the possibility of a Doklam II—or a repeat of last year’s 73-day military standoff between India and China on a plateau in Bhutan. The minister, however, underlined the need for vigilance along India’s borders with China.

Speaking at the Rising India Summit organized by CNBC TV18 on Saturday, Sitharaman fielded a wide array of questions —from the perceived inadequacy of the defence budget that does not provide for modernization to the opposition Congress party’s allegations that the government was paying an exorbitant price for French Rafale aircraft.

“There is no Doklam-II that I can think of,” the minister said when asked about a reported buildup of Chinese troops and infrastructure on the Doklam plateau—the scene of the face-off.

“At various levels the engagement is going on,” she said referring to interactions between the military personnel of India and China at the border and meetings between the special representatives of the two sides charged with resolving the boundary dispute.

Sitharaman herself is expected to travel to China next month.

The Doklam standoff was triggered when Chinese troops attempted to construct a road on the plateau. Bhutanese troops stationed there objected to the construction but were brushed off by the Chinese who had brought in earth-moving equipment for road construction. Indian troops stationed in Bhutan under a special security arrangement then intervened to stop the Chinese which sparked the prolonged tensions between India and China.

On the question of firing along the border with Pakistan, Sitharaman admitted that the incidence of firing had gone up “but very clearly, we are also holding on and very clearly we are pushing them (infiltrators) back.”

“The earlier pretence that there is a distinction between state actors and non-state actors no longer exists,” she added —a reference to Pakistan trying to make out a difference between a regular Pakistan soldier and a member of various militant groups supported by Pakistan to foment terrorism in India.

On the Rafale fighter jet deal with France renegotiated by the Narendra Modi government, the minister dismissed opposition allegations that there were indications of a potential scam. She also dismissed fears that the ministry of defence had been given inadequate resources for modernization of the armed forces. Sitharaman said that the funds allocated in this year’s budget were enough for the procurement of immediate and urgent purchases. The minister said that the vice-chiefs of all three forces had been empowered to make decisions and payments for emergency procurements.

“For the level of (complete) modernization of the armed forces I understand that we have to give a lot, lot, lot more. There is no doubt on that. But it is not as if we haven’t done our homework before we went to the ministry of finance,” she said.

The army’s vice-chief Sarath Chand has reportedly told the parliamentary standing committee on defence that the army does not have the resources to pay for emergency purchases made in the aftermath of Doklam.

The annual budget presented by finance minister Arun Jaitely for 2018-19 envisages a total outlay of Rs2.95 trillion for defence, which is 12.10% of the total central government expenditure for the year 2018-19, according to a government statement.