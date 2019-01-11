 Banker-turned-politician Meera Sanyal passes away - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

Banker-turned-politician Meera Sanyal passes away

Sanyal, 57, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party after quitting her job as the country chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland, and contested a Lok Sabha election in 2014

Last Published: Fri, Jan 11 2019. 10 37 PM IST
PTI
The Kochi-born Sanyal had also served as the head of corporate finance and chief operating officer for ABN Amro for Asia. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
The Kochi-born Sanyal had also served as the head of corporate finance and chief operating officer for ABN Amro for Asia. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: Banker-turned-politician Meera Sanyal died Friday after a brief illness.

Sanyal, 57, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party after quitting her job as the country chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland, and contested a Lok Sabha election in 2014.

AAP leader and Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia confirmed her death in a tweet, saying the country has lost a sharp economic brain and a gentle soul.

In her 30-year-old banking career before surprising all by plunging into politics, the Kochi-born Sanyal had also served as the head of corporate finance and chief operating officer for ABN Amro for Asia.

She unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai south constituency.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Fri, Jan 11 2019. 10 37 PM IST
Topics: Meera Sanyal Meera Sanyal passes away Meera Sanyal dead Meera Sanyal dead Meera Sanyal cancer

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »