 Delhi sealing drive: Supreme Court partially modifies its 6 March order - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

Delhi sealing drive: Supreme Court partially modifies its 6 March order

The Supreme Court asked the Centre to give 15 days time for inviting objections for the proposed amendments and said the govt should take a final call after considering all aspects
Last Published: Tue, May 15 2018. 04 37 PM IST
PTI
The bench posted the matter for further hearing on 17 May. Photo: Mint
The bench posted the matter for further hearing on 17 May. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday partially modified its 6 March order by which it had stayed further progress in amending the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 and directed the Centre to give a 15-day window for inviting objections to the proposed amendment.

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Navin Sinha asked Attorney General K K Venugopal, who was appearing for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), whether the concerned official of the department would be immediately suspended if unauthorised constructions come up in the areas under their jurisdiction.

Venugopal sought modification of the 6 March order and referred to the concept of separation of powers. He said statutory authorities cannot be prohibited from framing a law.

The apex court asked the Centre to give 15 days time for inviting objections for the proposed amendments and said the government should take a final call after considering all aspects.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on 17 May.

First Published: Tue, May 15 2018. 04 37 PM IST
Topics: Delhi sealing Delhi sealing drive Supreme Court Delhi sealing Supreme Court Delhi Master Plan 202

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »