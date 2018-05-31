 India’s 2017/18 fiscal deficit at 3.5% of GDP - Livemint
India’s 2017/18 fiscal deficit at 3.5% of GDP

The government revised fiscal deficit target in February to 3.5% of GDP from 3.2% of GDP for the 2017/18 fiscal year

Last Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 07 41 PM IST
Neha Dasgupta, Reuters
For the current fiscal year, the government estimates to trim the deficit to 3.3% of GDP. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India’s fiscal deficit in the year ended March 2018 came in at 3.53% of gross domestic product, in line with the revised estimates, government data showed on Thursday.

India revised its fiscal deficit target in February to 3.5% of GDP from 3.2% of GDP for the 2017/18 fiscal year. For the current fiscal year, the government estimates to trim the deficit to 3.3% of GDP.

The shortfall for the 2017/18 fiscal year was Rs5.9 trillion ($87.53 billion), the data showed.

New Delhi got Rs12.4 trillion in net tax receipts during the fiscal year.

First Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 07 41 PM IST
Topics: India fiscal deficit India fiscal deficit FY18 GDP Indian economy

