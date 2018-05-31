India’s 2017/18 fiscal deficit at 3.5% of GDP
The government revised fiscal deficit target in February to 3.5% of GDP from 3.2% of GDP for the 2017/18 fiscal year
Last Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 07 41 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s fiscal deficit in the year ended March 2018 came in at 3.53% of gross domestic product, in line with the revised estimates, government data showed on Thursday.
India revised its fiscal deficit target in February to 3.5% of GDP from 3.2% of GDP for the 2017/18 fiscal year. For the current fiscal year, the government estimates to trim the deficit to 3.3% of GDP.
The shortfall for the 2017/18 fiscal year was Rs5.9 trillion ($87.53 billion), the data showed.
New Delhi got Rs12.4 trillion in net tax receipts during the fiscal year.
First Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 07 41 PM IST
More From Politics »
- Kairana bypoll results: RLD’s Tabassum Hasan beats BJP’s Mriganka Singh by huge margin
- India’s Q4 GDP growth rises to 7.7%, highest since demonetisation, GST rollout
- India said to revive Israel’s Spike missile purchase plan
- RBI needs better rupee policy: NITI Aayog vice chairman
- INX Media case: Former Union minister P. Chidambaram not to appear before CBI
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Petrochemical, gas trading businesses a drag on GAIL’s Q4 results
- Q4 Result: High input costs dull growth prospects for Berger Paints
- Competition dims Cummins India’s Q4 performance
- Pidilite Q4 Result: Basking in GST glory, but input cost inflation a spoilsport
- Q4 Results: Spring in BHEL’s profitability appears unsustainable