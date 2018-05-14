Karnataka elections 2018: Siddaramaiah, the chief minister who took on two PMs

In 1983, Siddaramaiah won from Chamundeshwari assembly constituency on a Bharatiya Lok Dal ticket. File photo: Mint

Bengaluru: In 2013, the Congress party stormed to power with the AHINDA (acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) support base, a caste-equation first experimented with by Congress leader Devaraj Urs in the early 1970s. Come 15 May, Siddaramaiah could repeat another feat that was last achieved by Urs—retain power after serving a full-term in Karnataka, a state that has changed government almost every election. In the 2018 elections, Siddaramaiah took on a serving prime minister and former prime minister, believed to be his mentor, and infused spirit in the Congress fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Known for his witty rebuttals, entertaining speeches and rustic appeal, Siddaramaiah gives no indication that he had no formal education till he was 10 or of his humble upbringing herding buffaloes and working in the fields of Siddaramanahundi, a hamlet in Mysuru district. “Siddaramaiah had to fight to go to school,” according to his two illiterate younger brothers, Sidde Gowda and Rame Gowda, who lead modest lives devoid of any pomp of power. In 1983, Siddaramaiah won from Chamundeshwari assembly constituency on a Bharatiya Lok Dal ticket.

Between the Bharatiya Lok Dal and the Congress which he joined in 2006, Siddaramaiah has been with Janata Dal and its splinter group Janata Dal (Secular), serving under two chief ministers— the maverick Ramakrishna Hegde first and later H.D. Deve Gowda. He had to struggle to get traction in the Congress, a party he had criticised all his political career till then.

It was not until 2010, when the Congress carried out a 320 km padayatra till Ballari (then Bellary) against the illegal iron ore mining, that he was seen as the party’s front runner. In 2013, when the Congress, which like in 2018, had not named a chief ministerial candidate, Siddaramaiah emerged as the frontrunner over Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders.