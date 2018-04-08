China’s state media urges US industry to rally against Trump tariff threat
Beijing: Chinese state media on Sunday called on industrial and commercial sectors in the United States to rally against President Donald Trump’s plans for an additional $100 billion in tariffs against Chinese goods.
Trump threatened the extra tariffs after China last week imposed $3 billion of tariffs on US fruits, nuts, wine and pork, just hours after the United States unveiled an initial $50 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods.
The tit-for-tat tariffs between the world’s two largest economies follows a US finding that China was engaging in unfair trade practices in connection with intellectual property protections. China rejects the charge.
“We call on the international business community including the United States industrial and commercial circles to take prompt and effective measures and urge the US government to correct its errors,” said state newspaper People’s Daily.
It also said that Chinese enterprises and industry will band together to support any government action against the tariffs.
China warned on Friday it was fully prepared to respond with a “fierce counter strike” of fresh trade measures if Trump imposes the additional $100 billion in tariffs.
China’s media, which is under strict control by authorities, has staunchly defended the country’s position, saying it is a victim of US trade protectionism.
On Friday, China launched a World Trade Organization complaint against the United States, triggering a 60-day deadline for the two countries to settle the matter. Reuters
