Bhima-Koregaon case: Supreme Court extends house arrest for activists

Police personnel keep vigil at the residence of social activist Arun Ferreira in Thane on 12 September. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today extended till 19 September the house arrest of five activists in the ongoing Bhima-Koregaon case, adding that it will examine whether there is material supporting the arrest or not. Activists Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha are the five activists under house arrest.

“Every criminal investigation is based on allegations and we have to see whether there is some material,” said the Supreme Court bench, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A.M Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, adding that if there are some grave lapses, it would consider an investigation by a Special Investigating Team (SIT) in the case.

The apex court had on 12 September extended the house arrest of the activists till Monday.

Additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for Maharashtra government, said the Supreme Court should make it clear that after its adjudication by, the arrested accused cannot avail remedies simultaneously on similar issues at other judicial fora.

The top court had on 30 August observed that “dissent is the safety valve of democracy” and directed that the activists to be kept under house arrest.

On 28 August, Pune police arrested the five in connection with the violence that had erupted in Maharashtra’s Bhima-Koregaon in January.

