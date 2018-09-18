ED files case against Karnataka minister Shivakumar, others

Karnataka minister D.K. Shivakumar. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: In what spells trouble for Karnataka minister D.K. Shivakumar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Tuesday, registered a case against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in an alleged case of tax evasion and hawala transactions, people familiar with the development confirmed.

The ED has booked Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others under PMLA.

“The case has been filed on the basis of a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against Shivakumar earlier this year before a special court in Bengaluru for alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions amounting to several crores,” according to a senior ED official.

The agency is expected to summon the accused soon for recording their statements.

The I-T Department has also accused Shivakumar and his associate S.K. Sharma of transporting unaccounted cash on a regular basis through hawala channels with help of three other accused.

“According to facts and analysis of evidences, it is clear that accused number 1 (Shivakumar) has set up an extensive network of persons and premises across Delhi and Bengaluru in order to transport and utilise unaccounted cash,” the IT department said.

Other accused include Sachin Narayan, Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah and N Rajendra. According to the tax department, Narayan is a business partner of Shivakumar and Sharma is the proprietor of Sharma Transports, which runs a fleet of luxury and passenger buses and provides transport services to various concerns and individuals on rent. Haumanthaiah is an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, allegedly responsible for storing and handling unaccounted cash of Shivakumar in Delhi, it had said in the complaint.

PTI contributed to this story