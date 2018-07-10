Rajnath Singh to visit Bangladesh from 13 July

Rajnath Singh will be accompanied by top officials of the home ministry and the Border Security Force. File photo: Mint

New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh is set to pay a three-day visit to Bangladesh from 13 July, during which he will hold discussions on various issues including anti-terror co-operation, attempts by terror groups to radicalise youths and Rohingya refugees, home ministry officials said on Tuesday.

During the visit, Singh is expected to meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and discuss various bilateral issues. In his meeting with Bangladesh home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Singh will discuss ways to strengthen the anti-terror mechanism between the two countries and check radicalisation of youths by terrorist groups, the official added.

Singh will be accompanied by top officials of the ministry and the Border Security Force (BSF). The delegation will discuss steps to be taken to strengthen the existing mechanism to check movement of illegal immigrants and smuggling of cattle, arms and ammunition, narcotics and other items across the porous Indo-Bangladesh border.

PTI contributed to this story.