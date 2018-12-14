Exports up 0.8% in November; trade deficit widens to $16.6 billion
Oil imports rose 41.31% to $13.49 billion in November, gold imports fell 15.6% to $2.75 billion
New Delhi: India’s exports grew by 0.80% to $26.5 billion in November, according to commerce ministry data. Imports rose by 4.31% to $43.17 billion during the month, leading to widening of the trade deficit to $16.67 billion. The deficit widened despite a steep decline of 15.6% in gold imports to $2.75 billion during the month under review.
During the April-November period of the current fiscal, exports rose by 11.58% to $217.52 billion, while imports recorded a growth of 14.71% to $345.64 billion.
Trade deficit during the period widened to $128.13 billion against $106.37 billion during April-November 2017-18.
Oil imports in November jumped by 41.31% to $13.49 billion. However, non-oil imports dipped by 6.79% to $29.68 billion.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed
