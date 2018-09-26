After Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar: What needs to be linked, what does not
The Supreme Court has made Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes excluding those for kids. The biometric ID is not needed for mobile numbers and bank accounts.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday brought out the list of services for which biometric ID Aadhaar needs to be mandatorily linked, and the ones for which it is not required.
Services requiring Aadhaar linking:
1. It is mandatory to link PAN card with Aadhaar. New PAN cards will not be issued without Aadhaar number.
2. Aadhaar is compulsory for filing Income Tax returns (ITR). If you don’t link your PAN card with Aadhaar then you will not be able to file ITR. You have time till March 31 to do so.
3. Aadhaar must for availing facilities of welfare schemes and government subsidies.
Services not requiring Aadhaar linking:
1. It is not mandatory to link bank account with Aadhaar.
2. Telecom service providers cannot ask for linking mobile number with Aadhaar.
3. CBSE, NEET, UGC cannot make Aadhaar mandatory.
4. Aadhaar not compulsory for school admissions.
5. No child can be denied benefits of any schemes on not being able to bring Aadhaar.
(Agency inputs)
