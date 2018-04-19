NIA arrests Indian Mujahideen operative Ariz Khan wanted in 2005 Delhi blasts case

A screenshot of National Investigation Agency website.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Ariz Khan, an Indian Mujahideen operative wanted in the 2005 Delhi serial blasts case.

“The case pertains to the activities of members of the Indian Mujahideen (IM), a proscribed terrorist organization, in association with the other IM sleeper cells based in the country and others. These members conspired to commit terrorist act; by making preparation for targeting various important and prominent places of India especially in Delhi by causing bomb blasts,” the NIA said in a statement.

The agency added that Khan was involved in the serial blasts in Delhi in 2005, serial blasts at Varanasi in 2006, Uttar Pradesh court blast in 2007, serial blasts at Jaipur in 2008, serial blasts at Ahmedabad in 2008 and the serial blasts at Delhi in 2008.

Khan was chargesheeted by NIA on 22 September 2014. He was produced before the NIA special judge at Patiala House court on Wednesday and was sent to police custody till 24 April.