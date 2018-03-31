 Shwait Malik appointed Punjab BJP chief - Livemint
Shwait Malik appointed Punjab BJP chief

BJP president Amit Shah appoints Shwait Malik as the party’s new Punjab unit chief with immediate effect. He will replace Union minister Vijay Sampla
Last Published: Sat, Mar 31 2018. 07 39 PM IST
PTI
A file photo of BJP party workers. Shwait Malik, a Rajya Sabha member, will replace Union minister Vijay Sampla as Punjab BJP chief. Photo: PTI
A file photo of BJP party workers. Shwait Malik, a Rajya Sabha member, will replace Union minister Vijay Sampla as Punjab BJP chief. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah on Saturday appointed Shwait Malik as the party’s new Punjab unit chief with immediate effect.

Malik, a Rajya Sabha member, will replace Union minister Vijay Sampla for the post.

Shah has appointed Shwait Malik as BJP’s Punjab unit chief, the party said in a statement.

First Published: Sat, Mar 31 2018. 07 02 PM IST
