Shwait Malik appointed Punjab BJP chief

A file photo of BJP party workers. Shwait Malik, a Rajya Sabha member, will replace Union minister Vijay Sampla as Punjab BJP chief. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah on Saturday appointed Shwait Malik as the party’s new Punjab unit chief with immediate effect.

Malik, a Rajya Sabha member, will replace Union minister Vijay Sampla for the post.

Shah has appointed Shwait Malik as BJP’s Punjab unit chief, the party said in a statement.