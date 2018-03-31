Shwait Malik appointed Punjab BJP chief
BJP president Amit Shah appoints Shwait Malik as the party’s new Punjab unit chief with immediate effect. He will replace Union minister Vijay Sampla
Last Published: Sat, Mar 31 2018. 07 39 PM IST
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah on Saturday appointed Shwait Malik as the party’s new Punjab unit chief with immediate effect.
Malik, a Rajya Sabha member, will replace Union minister Vijay Sampla for the post.
Shah has appointed Shwait Malik as BJP’s Punjab unit chief, the party said in a statement.
First Published: Sat, Mar 31 2018. 07 02 PM IST
Latest News »
- Allahabad Bank cuts lending rates by 45 basis points
- CBSE paper leak: Jharkhand police arrest 2 coaching centre directors from Chatra
- CBSE paper leak: Delhi police gets whistleblower email details from Google
- Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian athletes face probe after needles found in their accommodation
- Rajasthan Elections 2018: Vasundhara Raje to start ‘Vikas Yatra’ on 15 April
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Why are infrastructure stocks falling when order flows in roads are up?
The threat to GST revenue from transitional credit claims
Will Air India sale fetch government anything meaningful?
Is India turning the corner on usage of fertilizers?
Govt has given significant fiscal push to the country’s economy in FY18