Karnataka cabinet expansion could fuel further dissent within Congress

Filling up cabinet berths could fuel further dissent within the Congress in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The latest round of cabinet expansion in Karnataka, slated to be taken up in the third week of September, is likely to open a box of worms for the Congress in Karnataka as it ends all hope for several ministerial aspirants, leaving no room to placate angry voices within the party that have grown louder in recent weeks.

Riddled as it has been over the past few weeks with factional fights coming out in the open, the imminent filling up of the six vacant ministerial berths it has, is likely to fuel further dissent that could further jeopardise the fragile coalition between the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) in the state.

Though the Congress hopes that filling up ministerial berths and naming heads of around 20 boards and corporations in its share would quell some of the dissent, many within the party disagree.

“Things may go wrong once the cabinet expansion is complete,” said a Congress leader, requesting not to be named.

The Congress, which has struggled to contain dissent within its ranks since the formation of the coalition in May, is working out strategies to accommodate disgruntled leaders whose actions and statements have been a major embarrassment to the over three-month-old H.D.Kumaraswamy-led government.

According to the division of portfolios, the Congress, the bigger partner who agreed to the chief minister being from the JD(S), got 22 of the 34 ministries, including the post of deputy chief minister. The JD(S) got 12 ministries, including the chief minister’s post after the two parties moved swiftly to form a post-poll alliance and deny the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which emerged as the single-largest party in the 12 May assembly polls, a chance at power.

As the bigger party, the Congress was forced to make several compromises including denying cabinet berths to several senior and influential leaders only to make room for first-time legislators and defectors from other parties.

The decisions led to leaders openly expressing their displeasure and rallying behind former chief minister, Siddaramaiah, who they continue to believe is their ‘true’ leader.

“Rebellion happens when the leaders are weak,” the leader cited above said, referring to the inability of deputy chief minister G.Parameshwara and Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao’s inability to contain the factionalism.

Ironically, the party is now being forced to depend on former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who was earlier accused of becoming a haven for dissenting voices, to keep the rank and file in check going into next year’s Lok Sabha polls, which the JD(S) and Congress have decided to fight together in Karnataka.

But with Siddaramaiah out of the country, factionalism has returned to haunt the party - led this time by the powerful Jarkiholi brothers of Belagavi. Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is a minister, has been claiming the support of at least 15 legislators, to corner the government in accommodating his brother, Satish.

“Such dissent is common before cabinet expansion,” said Harish Ramaswamy, political analyst and faculty at the Karnatak University, Dharwad. Though much of the dissent is quipped as ‘posturing’, party leaders and analysts believe that factionalism is harming the party and could well result in handing the advantage to the BJP.