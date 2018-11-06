Maharashtra seeks ₹7,000 crore from centre as drought relief

Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has requested an assistance of ₹7,000 crore from the centre to execute drought relief measures, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

On 1 November, the Fadnavis government had declared severe and medium-scale drought in 151 tehsils of Maharashtra spread over 26 districts.

On Monday, Fadnavis had told reporters that this was done as per the procedure prescribed in the drought manual of the centre.

A majority of the drought-affected tehsils are located in the dry-land regions of Marathwada and Vidarbha.

While touring the drought-affected areas in Marathwada on Tuesday, Fadnavis told reporters in Osmanabad that his government had already started implementing drought-relief measures in the critical zone. These measures include a 33% concession in the electricity charges for agriculture, a complete waiver of education fees for school and college students of 151 tehsils, and a higher allocation of works under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

In October, the state government declared a drought-like situation in 180 tehsils following a government report that said these tehsils faced more than 50% deficit in their average rainfall in 2018.

After a ground inspection mandated under the centre’s drought manual, the state declared drought in 151 tehsils.

Maharashtra, in particular Marathwada, Vidarbha and parts of western and southern Maharashtra, faced a severe and prolonged drought in 2014 and 2015.