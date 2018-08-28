AAP leader drops last name, triggers row

AAP leader Atishi Marlena. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena’s decision to drop her last name, allegedly after the party asked her to do so, has sparked off a controversy. However, AAP spokespersons on Twitter denied the allegations.

“A progressive politician like Atishi, who does not use her caste name ‘Singh’ to ask for votes, is being targeted for using only Atishi without ‘Marlena’. Our discourse is around education and healthcare, not on identities of caste and religion,” said AAP joint secretary Akshay Marathe. Marlena is said to have been given her last name, which is a combination of the names of Marx and Lenin, by her parents.

Political observers said that such steps do not matter especially in a cosmopolitan state like Delhi. “It does not matter. Delhi is a cosmopolitan city and a name does not matter. There is a vast migrant population spread across the state now and such steps do not affect them,” said Subrata Mukherjee, a Delhi-based political analyst.