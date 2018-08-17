States set to introduce helicopter services to boost tourism under govt’s UDAN scheme

Scheme could be a push for the chopper services industry.

New Delhi: Travelling in the Himalayan states is set to undergo a sea change with most tourist hotspots in the region getting helicopter services in the months to come, starting with Uttarakhand in October. The trend is also set to boost the helicopter market in India, something companies such as Airbus have set their sights on.

“In the first round of regional connectivity scheme UDAN, we did not get bids for helicopter services. But it changed in the second round in which we got many. This will actually change the face of travel in the hill states. I am very excited to see the roll out,” said civil aviation secretary R.N. Choubey.

Uttarakhand, which has told the central government of its intention to open helicopter services from October, seeks to connect places such as Mussoorie, Dehradun, Nainital, Almora and Joshimath with other parts of the state, while Himachal Pradesh seeks to link Kullu, Mandi, Dharamshala, Shimla and Manali with the rest of the state.

Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will start operations after completing the process of giving approvals, said another civil aviation ministry official on condition of anonymity.

Under UDAN, 76 routes are awarded, with travel to and from a destination being counted as two routes.

Experts said the scheme could prove to be a major growth driver for the helicopter services industry and manufacturers like Airbus.

Airbus said in July when it appointed Ashish Saraf as head of its helicopter division in India that its 100 units operating in the country are helping develop new market segments such as emergency services and heli-tourism.

The Centre is, however, worried about the cost of these services. “Helicopters are expensive machines,” said Choubey. Helicopter fares under UDAN will be slightly higher than those that are applicable for planes. For planes, the fare is ₹2,500 for 500-600 kilometers, indexed to inflation. Under the scheme, the Centre gives viability gap funding to operators while states give concessional value added tax rates on jet fuel at the rate of 1% or less.

Industry watchers believe it is only a matter of time before these operations achieve economy of scale. “UDAN scheme seeks to achieve multiple goals, including stimulating demand and increasing connectivity. Once people get into the habit of using helicopter services in hill states, volumes will pick up and then there will be no need for subsidising it further,” said Dhiraj Mathur, leader of defence and aerospace practice at PwC India.