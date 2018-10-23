Devendra Fadnavis says half of Maharashtra facing drought-like situation

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. File photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday declared a ‘drought-like situation’ in 180 tehsils of the state. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said this on Tuesday after a cabinet meeting. Maharashtra has 353 tehsils and the declaration places more than half of the state in a ‘drought-like situation’.

Fadnavis said the state government would soon issue a government resolution (GR), following which these tehsils would be entitled to receiving relief measures, including water supply through tankers, waiver of land revenue, electricity bill for agricultural consumption, and education fees.

“These tehsils were selected after following scientific norms set by the Government of India. Various mitigation measures will be implemented in these villages,” Fadnavis told reporters. He added that a central government team would soon visit these tehsils to make its own assessment and declare assistance.

Marathwada, Vidarbha and parts of western and southern Maharashtra faced severe droughts in 2014 and 2015.

The decision to declare a ‘drought-like situation’ follows a report submitted by the Maharashtra government’s water supply and sanitation department this month, which pointed out that nearly 11,500 villages of the state’s 40,000-odd villages faced scarcity due to a combination of less than normal rainfall and exploitation of groundwater.

The report said that 11,487 villages in 167 tehsils faced a “probable scarcity situation” in 2018-19 and the scarcity could affect 2,941 villages in 114 tehsils in October itself. As many as 13,984 villages in 252 tehsils had reported depletion of groundwater by more than 1 meter by mid-October. These include 3,342 villages where the groundwater level has dropped by more than 3 meters and 3,340 villages where it has declined by 2-3 meters.

On rainfall, the report says 197 tehsils received less than normal rainfall in 2018. Of these, 27 recorded more than 50% deficit rainfall, 109 had 30-50% deficit rainfall, and 61 villages recorded 20-30% deficit in rainfall. Also, 86 tehsils recorded 0-20% deficit in their average rainfall but according to norms set by the India Meteorological Department, less than 20% shortfall in average rainfall is considered normal.

The Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, which make up for 19 of Maharashtra’s 35 districts, have the largest share of tehsils facing the ‘drought-like situation’. Vidarbha has 75 tehsils and Marathwada’s eight districts account for 64 tehsils. Farming in both these regions is largely rain-fed and much of the cultivable land has no access to irrigation. In Vidarbha, 17 tehsils have recorded 30-50% deficit in rainfall. Marathwada has 40 such tehsils. Marathwada also has 7 tehsils which reported more than 50% deficit in rainfall.

The opposition in Maharashtra has claimed that the data released by the government confirms the failure of its much-publicised Jalyukta Shivar programme. “Though the government claims that crores have been spent on the Jalyukta Shivar programme, its own report shows that the groundwater level in 252 tehsils has depleted by more than 1 meter. This proves the programme has been a failure and the government’s claim that 16,000 villages have become drought-free is a lie,” said leader of the opposition in the state legislative council Dhananjay Munde.

However, Maharashtra water resources minister Ram Shinde countered the opposition claim, saying the Jalyukta Shivar programme has actually raised the level of groundwater and the villages where the groundwater level has depleted belong to the region which faces more than 50% deficit in average rainfall. “It is a fact acknowledged by many water sector experts that whenever there is less than normal rainfall, there is greater exploitation of groundwater,” Shinde said.