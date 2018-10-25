ED files charge sheet against Chidambaram in Aircel Maxis case

Former Union minister P Chidambaram. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a charge sheet against former Union minister P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, accusing him of conspiring with foreign investors to give them clearance for their venture.

Special Judge OP Saini fixed November 26 for consideration of the charge sheet.

ED had filed the first charge sheet in the case against Chidambaram’s son Karti; later, a supplementary charge sheet was also filed against him.

The nine accused named by the agency in the case include Chidambaram, S. Bhaskaraman (chartered accountant of Karti), V Srinivasan (former CEO of Aircel), Augustus Ralph Marshall (associated with Maxis), Astro All Asia Networks Plc Malaysia, Aircel Televentures Ltd, Maxis Mobile Services Sdn Bhd, Bumi Armada Berhad, Bumi Armada Navigation Sdn Bhd.

They are accused of money laundering of Rs 1.16 crore in lieu of illegal FIPB approval by the former minister in March 2006, given to foreign investor Global Communication and Services Holdings Limited, Mauritius, in violation of various rules governing India’s FDI policy.

“According to rules and FDI policy of the Government of India in 2006, Chidambaram, the then finance minister, was empowered to give approval to foreign investment proposals involving foreign investment up to Rs 600 crore only. The foreign investment proposal of Global Communication and Services Holdings Limited should have been referred to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) but it was not done and approved by Chidambaram under a conspiracy,” the ED said while filing the second supplementary charge sheet.

The charge sheet was based on adequate material evidences, which were in the form of email communications retrieved from the seized digital devices from Karti and his associates, the agency added.

Material evidences reveal routing of proceeds of crime in the guise of bonafide business deals by beneficiaries of illegal FIPB approval in the companies of Karti, it said.

The first charge sheet in the case was filed against Karti on 13 June, which claimed that he controlled two firms that allegedly received Rs 1.16 crore as bribe money in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case. Advocates N K Matta and Nitesh Rana appeared for ED in court.

