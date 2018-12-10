Urjit Patel resigns as RBI governor
RBI governor Urjit Patel has cited personal reasons for the resignation
Last Published: Mon, Dec 10 2018. 05 26 PM IST
Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel on Monday resigned from the post citing personal reasons. “On account of personal reasons, I have decided to step down from my current position effective immediately. It has been my privilege and honour to serve in the Reserve Bank of India in various capacities over the years,” he said in a brief statement.
Patel took charge as the RBI governor on 4 September 2016 after Raghuram Rajan resigned from the post on 19 June of that year. Patel’s term as RBI governor was to end in September 2019.
Urjit Patel’s resignation is effective immediately.
First Published: Mon, Dec 10 2018. 05 18 PM IST
