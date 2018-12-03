 A.N. Jha appointed new finance secretary - Livemint
A.N. Jha appointed new finance secretary

PM Narendra Modi led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared the appointment of A.N. Jha to the post after incumbent Hasmukh Adhia retired on 30 November

PTI
New Delhi: A N Jha, Secretary, Expenditure, has been appointed as new Finance Secretary, a government order said Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has cleared Jha’s appointment to the post after incumbent Hasmukh Adhia, a 1981-batch Gujarat cadre officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), retired on November 30.

Fifty-nine-year old Ajay Narayan Jha, is a 1982-batch IAS officer of Manipur Tripura cadre.

An alumnus of St Stephens College from where he passed with first class in Graduation and post graduation in History, Jha is a recipient of World Bank scholarship to pursue Masters in Economic Policy Management from McGill University in Canada. He is also an MPhil in public administration from Delhi University.

First Published: Mon, Dec 03 2018. 10 07 PM IST
