Trust judicary and am confident that Asaram will be convicted. I request judiciary that such rapists should be hanged. Though I have security, I request Centre for additional security, my life like other witnesses is constantly under threat: Mahendra Chawla #AsaramCaseVerdict pic.twitter.com/mhdBOxLO25— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2018
Asaram rape case verdict LIVE: Jodhpur court proceedings underway, high security in place
A Jodhpur court is set to pronounce verdict in the Asaram rape case on Wednesday. Here are the latest updates and developments
Last Modified: Wed, Apr 25 2018. 10 37 AM IST
- 10.24 am ISTProceedings underway in Jodhpur jail in Asaram rape case
- 10.17 am ISTAsaram’s witness killing: Security provided to deceased’s family
- 10.09 am ISTTight security in place ahead of the Asaram rape case verdict
- 9.59 am ISTConfident that Asaram will be convicted, says key witness
- 9.57 am ISTAsaram faces another rape case in Surat
- 9.53 am ISTCourts rejected Asaram’s bail pleas 12 times in rape case
- 9.48 am ISTAsaram’s supporter detained ahead of rape case verdict
- A trial court in Jodhpur is set to pronounce verdict against Asaram Bapu in a rape case on Wednesday. The controversial self-styled godman is lodged in the Jodhpur Central Jail for the past over four years. Asaram is accused of raping a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was studying at the godman’s ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. The victim had alleged that Asaram called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of 15 August, 2013. Asaram has denied the rape charges. Asaram was arrested in Indore and brought to Jodhpur on 1 September, 2013. He is under judicial custody since 2 September, 2013. Here are the latest updates and developments from the Asaram rape case verdict today:
- 10.24 am IST Proceedings underway in Jodhpur jail in Asaram rape caseProceedings are underway in the Jodhpur Central Jail premises where a trial court judge is set to pronounce today its verdict in the rape case of a teenager by self-styled godman Asaram. Special Judge SC/ST Court Madhusudhan Sharma is in the jail premises to deliver the verdict. A tight security cordon has been thrown around the jail in Jodhpur where prohibitory orders have already been clamped.
- 10.17 am IST Asaram’s witness killing: Security provided to deceased’s familySecurity has been provided to the family of Akhil Gupta, a witness in the rape case against Asaram Bapu in Surat, who was shot dead in January 2015, ahead of the godman’s verdict in Jodhpur today, police said. “Security has been provided to the wife and father of Gupta,” SP (city) Ombir Singh said. He was returning home from his shop on a scooter when the two motorcycle-borne assailant shot at him on 11 Januray, 2015. Gupta was a cook and personal aide of Asaram, who is in jail since September 2013 in connection with another case of sexual assault on a minor girl in Jodhpur. Meanwhile, the deceased’s father Naresh Gupta said, “ I am confident that justice will be given to the victim today in Jodhpur case.” Two sisters in Surat had accused Asaram and his son Narayan Sai of raping them. Gupta was a witness in the rape case against Asaram and had recorded his statement before a Gandhinagar court. (PTI)
- 10.09 am IST Tight security in place ahead of the Asaram rape case verdictA tight security cordon has been thrown around the jail in Jodhpur where prohibitory orders have already been clamped. The Centre too has advised the three states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to put in place additional security measures ahead of the verdict.Jodhpur city police have imposed section 144 since 21 April and it would remain effective till 30 April.“We have imposed section 144 of CrPC in Jodhpur from 21 April and it would remain effective till 30 April. Besides this, we have been keeping a sharp eye on Asaram’s ashrams and checking all hotels and guest houses as well as the bus and railway stations,” DCP (East) Aman Deep Singh said in Jodhpur. “We will also seal the jail on the day of judgment and would not allow anyone to get close to the jail premises,” he said.
- 9.59 am IST Confident that Asaram will be convicted, says key witness
- 9.48 am IST Asaram’s supporter detained ahead of rape case verdictA supporter of Asaram was detained today outside the Central Jail in Jodhpur where prohibitory orders have been clamped in view of a trial court verdict in the rape case against the self-styled godman. Asaram’s supporter reached near the jail and tried to put a garland on his poster, but the policemen nabbed him. The poster was put on a wall of a corridor outside the jail boundary where the family members of prisoners wait. The supporter managed to reach there despite high-security arrangements. Both the roads towards the Central jail where Asaram is lodged have been sealed and only mediapersons are allowed outside the jail. (PTI)
First Published: Wed, Apr 25 2018. 09 49 AM IST
