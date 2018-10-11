Rahul accuses Modi of corruption in Rafale deal, seeks probe
Congress president Rahul Gandhi described Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s trip to France as part of a “huge cover-up” by the government
New Delhi: Firing a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged on Thursday that he was a “corrupt man” who helped Anil Ambani pocket Rs 30,000 crore in the purchase of the fighter aircraft.
Gandhi demanded an investigation against the prime minister. The Congress president also described Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s trip to France as part of a “huge cover-up” by the government.
Also read: Rahul to muster support from HAL staff over Rafale deal
His attack on the government came at a press conference following a report in the French media that Dassault Aviation, manufacturer of the Rafale, had to choose Ambani’s firm Reliance Defence as its offsets partner in India as a trade-off for securing the deal.
The government has been insisting that it had no role in the Dassault’s choice of Reliance Defence.. Dassault Aviation said in a statement that it had “freely chosen to make a partnership with India’s Reliance Group”.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Reliance Group companies have sued HT Media Ltd, Mint’s publisher, and nine others in Bombay high court over a 2 October 2014 front-page story that they have disputed. HT Media is contesting the case
More From Politics »
- India will soon find out: Trump on US sanctions over S-400 defence deal with Russia
- IMF chief Lagarde defends rate hikes after Trump slams ‘crazy’ Fed
- INX Media PMLA case: ED attaches Karti Chidambaram’s assets worth Rs 54 cr in India, UK, Spain
- These are the best countries to live and work in — and to boost your salary
- Cyclone Titli hits Odisha coast, heavy rains lash coastal districts
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Rahul accuses Modi of corruption in Rafale deal, seeks probe
- India will soon find out: Trump on US sanctions over S-400 defence deal with Russia
- IMF chief Lagarde defends rate hikes after Trump slams ‘crazy’ Fed
- Explained: Why Sensex fell 1,000 points today
- Nine properties sealed: Amrapali group to Supreme Court
Mark to Market »
- Thermal power plant utilization levels perk up but fuel challenges crimp earnings outlook
- Retail: Underlying demand seems stable, for now
- FMCG: September quarter earnings will be the second reality check
- Bank-NBFC handshake on loan portfolio purchase a win-win deal
- There’s little hope for Tata Motors with JLR in dire straits