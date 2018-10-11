Rahul accuses Modi of corruption in Rafale deal, seeks probe

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Firing a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged on Thursday that he was a “corrupt man” who helped Anil Ambani pocket Rs 30,000 crore in the purchase of the fighter aircraft.

Gandhi demanded an investigation against the prime minister. The Congress president also described Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s trip to France as part of a “huge cover-up” by the government.

His attack on the government came at a press conference following a report in the French media that Dassault Aviation, manufacturer of the Rafale, had to choose Ambani’s firm Reliance Defence as its offsets partner in India as a trade-off for securing the deal.

The government has been insisting that it had no role in the Dassault’s choice of Reliance Defence.. Dassault Aviation said in a statement that it had “freely chosen to make a partnership with India’s Reliance Group”.

