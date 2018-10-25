Madras HC upholds disqualification of 18 MLAs; Palaniswami govt safe for now

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Chennai: In a big relief to the Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government, the Madras High Court on Thursday upheld the disqualification of the 18 MLAs of Tamil Nadu by the Assembly speaker in September last year.

Bringing a temporary relief to the political confusion that had lasted in the state for over a year, Justice M. Sathyanarayanan said that there was no error in the decision taken by the speaker on the grounds of defection. The election that was withheld for the 18 constituencies no longer stood valid, he added.

“The judgment is not a setback. We will decide on appealing in the Supreme Court after discussing with the 18 MLAs,” said T.T.V. Dhinakaran, leader, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

Raja Senthoor Pandian, who represents the 18 disqualified MLAs, said the “legal battle will continue.”

In the 234-member Assembly, two seats are currently vacant, including the one held by late DMK chief M. Karunanidhi. After disqualification of 18 MLAs, the strength of the Assembly stands at 214, of which the Palaniswami government has the support of 111.

A two-judge bench of the Madras High Court — the then chief justice of high court Indira Banerjee and justice M. Sundar— had delivered a split verdict in June.

While Banerjee had upheld the speaker’s decision, Sundar differed, leading to a ruling that the “writ petitions be referred to the next senior-most judge available for nomination of a third judge”. Following this, Justice S. Vimala was chosen as the third judge and later Sathyanarayanan was appointed after an aggrievance was raised over Vimala’s appointment.

Sathyanarayanan was appointed to hear the case and he had reserved the orders on 31 August.

Nineteen MLAs loyal to sidelined leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran met then governor Vidyasagar Rao on 22 August 2017 and withdrew support to the Palaniswami government. This had prompted government whip S. Rajendran to call for their disqualification. Within a few weeks, S.T.K. Jakkaiyan, one of the 19, switched loyalties back to the chief minister’s camp.

In September last year, the remaining 18 MLAs were disqualified by the speaker under the anti-defection law.

In February last year, when Panneerselvam rebelled against AIADMK, 11 MLAs including him voted against the Palaniswami led government during a trust vote.

While Palaniswami won the vote of confidence with the support of 122 MLAs, 11 legislators, including Panneerselvam, voted against him, only to join hands with the chief minister in the next few months.

Following the merger, as Panneerselvam settled for the deputy chief minister’s post, Dhinakaran and his supporters were sidelined from the party and the latter floated his own party in March.

The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Dhinakaran faction of MLAs had moved separate petitions challenging the speaker’s decision for not disqualifying Panneerselvam and his supporters, while taking a contradictory stand on the case of MLAs who showed allegiance to Dhinakaran.

In April this year, the Madras High Court said it could not interfere with the powers of the speaker.