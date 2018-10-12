NHRC had a key role to achieve sustainable development goals: Rajnath Singh

Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Rajnath Singh, on Friday, stated that the National Human Rights Commission had an important role to play in the government’s efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.

While speaking at an event in New Delhi to mark the 25th anniversary of the founding of the NHRC, PM Modi said that the government was committed to improve the lives of people by ensuring their rights.

He cited various steps taken by government in this regard and said the triple talaq legislation was part of the effort to provide justice to the oppressed.

“I am confident that this key legislation will be accorded approval by Parliament soon,” he said.

The bill is pending before Rajya Sabha with Lok Sabha having already passed it.

He also hailed the Ayushmaan Bharat health insurance scheme, saying 50,000 people have already benefited from it within two and a half weeks of its launch

While Union home minister Rajnath Singh stated that the NHRC institutional framework was very important, he stated that “human rights” also needed to be looked at very carefully.

“When we prosecute against terror, human rights voices are far too loud. If someone gets into a police station and opens fire and we take action against them, then we see that so-called activists are very worried about the human rights of terrorists and militants,” Singh said.

Singh also added that human rights needed to be looked at from the right perspective.

“If anyone is entering the country’s borders and we stop them then why is it seen as contravention of human rights? Whether it is the Rohingyas or Bangaldeshi illegal immigrants, we have not done anything to harm them, even though they are infiltrators. I am happy that we are now repatriating seven rohingya immigrants,” Singh added.