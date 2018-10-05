Govt at war with its own people, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and blamed the Union government of being at war with the people of the country.

Speaking at the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi, Gandhi said there was an ideological war going on in the country between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and different political parties that were opposed to the Sangh’s vision.

“India has been imagined and reimagined for centuries. They imagined a tolerant and fair India. What has happened that we need a reimagination of this beautiful idea. What we see today is a defaming and maligning of the Indian vision. The Indian government has gone to war with its people. It wants to impose its ideology on the people. Unemployment is at a 20-year high. The informal sector has been decimated. Public confidence is in tatters. Aspiration is turning into anger. Institutions are attacked and destroyed. Today, India is in fear,” Gandhi said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Friday.

While exuding confidence on the upcoming assembly elections in five states, Gandhi said the Congress would win Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He also said his party would win “a lot” of seats in the 2019 general elections.

“We have had a discussion with allies and decided that the decision on prime minister is a two-stage process. Stage one is defeating the BJP. Stage two, after the election, we will decide on who will become PM. If they want me to, I would become PM,” Gandhi said.

Talking about the recent decision of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief to contest alone in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Gandhi explained that the alliance arithmetic for the assembly polls and the national elections was different.

“The alliances in states and the Centre are different. I was more flexible than some of our state leaders. While we were amidst conversation, they (the BSP) decided to go their way. I think we will win the election in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. At the national level, I can see us coming together, especially in Uttar Pradesh,” Gandhi added.

The Congress president also raised questions on policy decisions of the Union government and said the NDA must answer why unemployment was rising, farmers were committing suicide, and small and medium businesses were in disarray. Gandhi said if the Congress were to return to power after the 2019 general elections, the new government would strengthen small and medium enterprises, provide critical support to farmers, and build a low-cost, high quality medical and education infrastructure.