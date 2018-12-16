PM Narendra Modi slams Congress, says party is making false claims on Rafale

PM Narendra Modi at a rally in Raebareli on Sunday. Photo:PTI

New Delhi: Two days after the Supreme Court verdict on the Rafale deal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a broadside against the Congress party accusing it of making false claims, besides undermining national security and the defence capabilities of the country. Modi was addressing a gathering at Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, after touring the Gandhi bastion.

“By putting false allegations on me, Congress has put our country’s security at risk. Today, there are two sides before the country. On one side is the government, which is trying to strengthen our forces, while the other side wants to weaken our forces at any cost. The country is witness to the fact that the Congress does not want our forces to be strengthened,” PM said.

The ongoing winter session of Parliament is also likely to witness a united opposition piling up pressure on the centre on the Rafale deal, with the Congress on Sunday alleging that the centre had provided false information to the apex court and urged the that top court recall its judgement. “We urge the Supreme Court to recall its judgement on Rafale and issue notices of perjury and contempt of court to the government,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha, too, moved a privilege motion in the Upper House for discussions on the Rafale deal.

Modi’s comments come days after the Congress defeated the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The Rafale controversy was a key part of the election campaigns by the opposition.

The PM added that the Congress feels everyone, including the French government, defence ministry, Air Force and the Supreme Court were all lying. “What can be expected of the people of a party, which raises questions on surgical strikes and trust the enemy’s claims more than that of our army’s?”

Modi was in Raebareli to visit the Modern Coach Factory (MCF). He said that it would become a world-class facility, producing 5,000 coaches every year. Modi also said that the UP government, along with Indian Railways, was setting up an industrial park for manufacturing ancillary material for the coaches produced at the MCF.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has represented Raebareli for four consecutive terms in the Lok Sabha. Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari took on Modi in a press conference, alleging that the Union government had put on hold several projects in the area.

PM Modi also visited Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad, to inaugurate infrastructure projects, including a new airport terminal. While addressing a public meeting there, he said the Congress considered itself above the country, democracy, the judiciary and public. “Stay alert and safe from such people and political parties,” he added.

He also hit out at the Congress on unemployment, Bofors gun scam, AgustaWestland chopper deal and farm distress. “I want to know from the Congress as to why it is agitated and telling lies repeatedly. Is it because there is no Quattrocchi mama or Christian Michel in defence deals done by the BJP government?”

While Quattrocchi was an alleged middleman in the Bofors deal inked by the government led by the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1986, Michel is an alleged middleman in the ₹3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, and is currently being investigated by the CBI over charges of organising bribes for Indian defence officials and politicians.

Jyotika Sood and Anuja contributed to this story