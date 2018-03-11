Donald Trump says North Korea to halt missile tests ‘through our meetings’
US President Donald Trump says North Korea has not conducted a missile test since 28 November, 2017 and has promised not to do so through our meetings
Last Published: Sun, Mar 11 2018. 03 02 PM IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that North Korea has promised to halt missile tests “through our meetings.”
“North Korea has not conducted a missile Test since November 28, 2017 and has promised not to do so through our meetings. I believe they will honour that commitment!” Trump wrote on Twitter.
The White House has not released a date for a meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but Trump has said he will meet with the leader, who extended the invitation.
It was not immediately clear which meeting Trump was referring to or the timing of the meetings. Reuters
First Published: Sun, Mar 11 2018. 12 35 PM IST
