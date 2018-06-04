Arun Jaitley back home after kidney transplant

Arun Jaitley Jaitley interacted with officials from home through videoconferencing.

New Delhi:Union minister Arun Jaitley is back home on Monday after three weeks at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a kidney transplant. Jaitley had a successful renal transplant at the hospital on 14 May.

“Delighted to be back at Home. My gratitude to the doctors, nursing officers and the paramedics who looked after me for over the past three weeks. I wish to thank all well-wishers, colleagues and friends who were very concerned and continued to wish me for my recovery,” Jaitley said in a tweet.

Jaitley, 65, who held the finance and corporate affairs portfolios before his hospitalization, is expected to recover at home and resume duties as per doctors’ advice.

On Monday, Jaitley interacted with senior officials from home through videoconferencing, said a finance ministry official, who asked not to be named. The minister interacted with finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia, economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg and chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian, said the official.

Piyush Goyal, minister for railways and coal, is holding temporary charge of finance and corporate affairs for the duration of Jaitley’s indisposition.

Doctors at the premier medical institute said Jaitley’s surgery was successful and that he could work from home. “He is doing fine after a successful kidney transplant surgery. He is stable and healthy. We have discharged him from the hospital. We have advised him to take rest. He will be on leave. But he can work from home,” said a senior doctor who was part of the transplant surgery team and did not wish to be named.

Prior to the surgery, Jaitley was on dialysis for over a month. In September 2014, the minister underwent a bariatric surgery for weight loss.

Jaitley, a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, was instrumental in forging consensus among political leaders across states to make the Goods and Services Tax (GST) a reality in July 2017 and, later, in persuading state representatives at the powerful federal indirect tax body, the GST Council, to swiftly take decisions on important but divisive issues of taxation.