Bridge collapses in south Kolkata

Circular Railway services were affected after the Majerhat bridge collapse. Photo: Ashok Bhaumik/Mint

Kolkata: A portion of the arterial Majerhat bridge in the southern part of the metropolis collapsed on Tuesday, raising fear of casualties, the police said. The bridge collapsed in Alipore area, which led to the crushing of some vehicles. Fire brigade, police and NDRF personnel are engaged in rescue work.

Circular Railway services were affected after the collapse, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said. EMU local train services were suspended from 4.45 pm, the official added. However, train services in the Sealdah-Budge Budge section were not affected, he said.

“I have asked the police to provide details. I am monitoring the situation from here. First we have to rescue persons and provide relief. We will certainly discuss how it happened,” said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is in Darjeeling, according to the Hindustan Times.