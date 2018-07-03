Govt to release new quarterly jobs data in December
The government will release the quarterly employment survey data, based on the new periodic labour force surveys conducted by the statistics department, in December
New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government will release the quarterly employment survey data, based on the new periodic labour force surveys (PLFS) conducted by the statistics department, in December— just ahead of the general election next year.
Statistics and programme implementation minister Sadananda Gowda said the groundwork for PLFS has been completed. He added that a chief statistician of India would be appointed in a short time as a committee headed by the cabinet secretary had already interviewed probable candidates in May.
Launched in April 2017 to obtain employment data at shorter intervals, PLFS will measure quarterly changes in urban employment and annual changes in employment in both rural and urban areas. The nodal agency, the National Sample Survey Office, is for the first time using the computer-assisted personal interviewing method to capture data on tablets.
More than a lack of jobs, the issue is a lack of data on jobs, Modi recently said in an interview with Swarajya magazine.
“Our opponents will naturally exploit this opportunity to paint a picture of their choice and blame us,” he said.
“I don’t blame our opponents for blaming us on the issue of jobs. After all, no one has an accurate data on jobs. Our traditional matrix of measuring jobs is simply not good enough to measure new jobs in the new economy of new India,” he added.
