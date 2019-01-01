Congress to look into Mayawati’s demands

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. File photo: HT

New Delhi: A day after Dalit leader Mayawati’s threat to “reconsider” her support to them, the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments on Tuesday decided to look into her demand for withdrawal of cases against “innocent” people allegedly framed during last year’s Bharat Bandh on 2 April.

While the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government announced it was going to withdraw all “politically motivated” cases filed by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said his government too would look into the issue.

“Sometimes, those who are innocent are booked. She might be right in her perspective and the government will look into it and will examine the cases. The innocent should not be framed,” Gehlot told reporters in Jaipur.

The swift action by the Congress leadership is significant as the party relies on outside support by Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in both the states. The support of Mayawati, who is also a key player in Uttar Pradesh, is critical for the Congress as it attempts to form a pan-India alliance to dislodge the BJP at the centre next year.

While the BSP did not contest the recent assembly elections in alliance with the Congress, Mayawati was one of the first leaders to publicly offer her support in both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

PTI contributed to this story.