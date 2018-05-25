 15 people injured in blast at Indian restaurant in Toronto, Canada - Livemint
15 people injured in blast at Indian restaurant in Toronto, Canada

Some 15 people were taken to the hospital after the blast at the Bombay Bhel restaurant, three of them had critical injuries

Last Published: Fri, May 25 2018. 10 50 AM IST
Brendan O’Brien, Reuters
The blast occurred at the Bombay Bhel restaurant in Toronto just after 10:30 pm. Photo: Twitter/@Matt-White79
The blast occurred at the Bombay Bhel restaurant in Toronto just after 10:30 pm. Photo: Twitter/@Matt-White79

More than a dozen people were injured in explosion on Thursday in a restaurant in Mississauga, a suburb of the Canadian city of Toronto, local media reported.

Some 15 people were taken to the hospital after the blast at the Bombay Bhel restaurant. Three people had critical injuries, the Peel Regional Paramedic Service said in a tweet.

The blast occurred just after 10:30 pm, media reported. There was no word on the cause.

The blast comes a month after a driver plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15.

First Published: Fri, May 25 2018. 10 50 AM IST
